Fijiana bundled out of Dubai 7s quarters

Ill-discipline and a lacklustre performance saw Fijiana bundled out of the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s quarterfinal after losing to France 38-14 at The Sevens Stadium today.

France got on the board first getting all possession and territory off the start.

Quick delivery caught Fiji napping and in a blink, France scored the first two tries of the contest through an Ian Jason double on two and four minutes with conversion attempts missed from Caroline Drouin and Yolaine Yango.

Fiji finally found useful possession for the first time in the match and with it found Adi Vani Buleki to race away to score with Ana Maria Naimasi converting to close the deficit to three points.

France would get their third try before the breakthrough Camille Grassineau with Drouin adding the conversion to finish the first half with Fijiana trailing 17-7.

Anne Cecile-Ciofani continued France’s scoring run with two more tries at the restart as the Fijiana seemed have been lost in transition forcing themselves to give away soft penalties.

Continued ill-discipline saw Laisiane Moceisawana also shown the yellow card on the 11-minute mark.

France’s Lou Noel would score their sixth try of the match to put the final nail in the coffin which Drouin converted.

France tryscorer Grassineau and substitute Joana Grisez were later in the game also given simultaneous yellow cards for technical fouls and dangerous play.

Fiji gained a penalty try as consolation at the final whistle.