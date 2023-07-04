First day not easy, says Saracens prop

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians had their first full session at Welagi Village ground today with prop Eroni Mawi saying it was never easy.

The Saracens frontrower said after all the meet and greets over the weekend, it was great to get to work.

“The first day, its always tough,” Mawi told FijiLive.

“Especially with the Drua boys and overseas lad together now, it was a good run and so far so good.”

The 27-year-old from Tovu Village in Lau said it was great move to come to Taveuni, especially with the players all bonding together.

“There is still a lot of work for us, it’s just coming together.

“We trust each other and you can bet the players are working hard away from all the hustle.

Mawi said he was focused on the task at hand especially gunning for that Rugby World Cup spot.

“I just have to make sure I do my job well and get that ticket to France.”