FLS objects Vosarogo’s appointment as AG

The Fiji Law Society has strongly objected to the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as Attorney-General.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, President Wylie Clarke stated that Vosarogo disqualifies from holding the office of the Attorney-General under Section 96 (2) (b) of the Constitution and the appointment cannot be lawfully made.

Clarke said it is now a matter of public record that Vosarogo, as a legal practitioner, pleaded guilty in a number of disciplinary proceedings before the Independent Legal Services Commission.

“Compliance with the laws of Fiji are not a matter of choice. A fundamental principle of the rule of law is that the law applies equally to everyone, including the Government. Therefore, the Society expressed concerns about comments attributed to Vosarogo in the media, in which he is reported saying that anyone who disagrees with his appointment can take the matter to court.”

“The comments are unedifying but also unnecessary given that his disqualification from holding the Office of the Attorney-General is obvious.”

Clarke said the Fiji Law Society will pursue this matter in court if forced to do so, but hopes that it will not be necessary and has requested the Government to withdraw Vosarogo’s announced appointment as AG.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday whereby Vosarogo was the given the AG portfolio and Siromi Turaga handed the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources portfolio.