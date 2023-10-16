Monday, October 16, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FLS objects Vosarogo’s appointment as AG

The Fiji Law Society has strongly objected to the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as Attorney-General.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, President Wylie Clarke stated that Vosarogo disqualifies from holding the office of the Attorney-General under Section 96 (2) (b) of the Constitution and the appointment cannot be lawfully made.

Clarke said it is now a matter of public record that Vosarogo, as a legal practitioner, pleaded guilty in a number of disciplinary proceedings before the Independent Legal Services Commission.

“Compliance with the laws of Fiji are not a matter of choice. A fundamental principle of the rule of law is that the law applies equally to everyone, including the Government. Therefore, the Society expressed concerns about comments attributed to Vosarogo in the media, in which he is reported saying that anyone who disagrees with his appointment can take the matter to court.”

“The comments are unedifying but also unnecessary given that his disqualification from holding the Office of the Attorney-General is obvious.”

Clarke said the Fiji Law Society will pursue this matter in court if forced to do so, but hopes that it will not be necessary and has requested the Government to withdraw Vosarogo’s announced appointment as AG.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced a cabinet reshuffle on Friday whereby Vosarogo was the given the AG portfolio and Siromi Turaga handed the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources portfolio.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Springboks overcome hosts in World ...

South Africa kept the defence of their title alive with a thrilling...
Football

Kakasi relishes goal, eyes more glo...

Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi says scoring for Ba after a long tim...
News

Turaga left in the dark on reshuffl...

Newly appointed Lands Minister Siromi Turaga says he is still in th...
News

10pc of Fiji’s workforce left...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Springboks overcome hosts in Wor...

Rugby
South Afri...

Kakasi relishes goal, eyes more ...

Football
Solomon Is...

Turaga left in the dark on reshu...

News
Newly appo...

10pc of Fiji’s workforce l...

News
Deputy Pri...

NDMO to conduct tsunami drill to...

News
The Nation...

Flamboyant Fijians go down fight...

Rugby
The Flying...

Popular News

Juveniles charged with serious s...

News
Three juve...

Nadroga, Tavua qualify for Premi...

2023 IDC
Nadroga an...

Navua beats Nadi, stays in hunt

2023 IDC
Last seaso...

Radradra returns as Fiji makes 5...

Rugby
Top backli...

Ratuniyarawa called into Flying ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Lifting the intensity resulted i...

2023 IDC
Newly appo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Springboks overcome hosts in World Cup thriller