FNPF to fund professional development courses

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended its withdrawal assistance to include internationally recognized professional development courses which will enable members to up skill themselves for better job opportunities.

In a statement, Fund CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu indicated that the Fund recognizes the importance of continuous professional development in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

Vodonaivalu said the inclusion of these courses is a milestone achievement for the Fund and the partnering institutions and professional bodies, given that targeted courses are now an integral part of value adding for many employees and employers.

He said professional courses offered by the following institutions, are now included in the Fund’s Education withdrawal benefit for Fiji National University, Financial Services Institute of Australasia and Certified Practising Accountants.

“These courses are designed to provide individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in various industries, including business, hospitality, information technology, and many more.”

The CEO said the members will have access to quality short courses and professional courses which will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in their respective fields.

Vodonaivalu said to access the courses at the Fund approved professional bodies, members must have sufficient general account balance and meet other requirements.

“Only tuition or course fees will be covered by the Fund.”

“Withdrawals for local short courses are only applicable to Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) and Access to Quality Education Program accredited programs,” Vodonaivalu added.