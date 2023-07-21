Friday, July 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FNPF to fund professional development courses

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended its withdrawal assistance to include internationally recognized professional development courses which will enable members to up skill themselves for better job opportunities.

In a statement, Fund CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu indicated that the Fund recognizes the importance of continuous professional development in today’s rapidly changing business landscape.

Vodonaivalu said the inclusion of these courses is a milestone achievement for the Fund and the partnering institutions and professional bodies, given that targeted courses are now an integral part of value adding for many employees and employers.

He said professional courses offered by the following institutions, are now included in the Fund’s Education withdrawal benefit for Fiji National University, Financial Services Institute of Australasia and Certified Practising Accountants.

“These courses are designed to provide individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in various industries, including business, hospitality, information technology, and many more.”

The CEO said the members will have access to quality short courses and professional courses which will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in their respective fields.

Vodonaivalu said to access the courses at the Fund approved professional bodies, members must have sufficient general account balance and meet other requirements.

“Only tuition or course fees will be covered by the Fund.”

“Withdrawals for local short courses are only applicable to Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) and Access to Quality Education Program accredited programs,” Vodonaivalu added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Tonga inside centre Malakai Fekitoa is hopeful for another win when...
News

Fijians are not employed with Linx,...

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has clarified that no Fijia...
Football

Suva receives sponsorship boost for...

Suva Football Association has received a sponsorship boost ahead of...
Rugby

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited fo...

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says playing alongside some of Fiji’s top r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Sports
Tonga insi...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Suva receives sponsorship boost ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited...

Rugby
Te Ahiwaru...

Change in venue for Tavua vs Nad...

Football
There is a...

Radrigai to miss T/Naitasiri enc...

Football
Third-plac...

Popular News

Muntz is the `pilot` of the Flyi...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Tonawai appointed new CEO of FCE...

Business
Former ban...

Charge dropped, no conviction ag...

News
High Court...

Campbell-Gillard scores, Sivo bi...

NRL
Former Fij...

Consortium owns 44pc stake of EF...

Business
The Fijian...

Nadi vs Labasa rescheduled to Sa...

Football
The Digice...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Queensland Reds New HC