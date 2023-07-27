FNU launches I-Recycle Hub

The Fiji National University (FNU) has initiated the ‘I-Recycle Hub’ program, in alliance with the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Pte Ltd (WRFL).

The program aims to provide a robust and effective waste management system emphasizing sustainable procedures and waste reduction from landfills and dumpsites.

This program was launched at the Derrick Campus of FNU today and represents a significant stride towards creating a greener and cleaner Fiji.

It will also foster individual participation in recycling, with specially designed bins to be placed at key locations at the Derrick and Natabua campuses.

Dr. Jimaima Lako, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor Learning and Teaching, hailed the launch as a momentous occasion.

“Together, through the I-Recycle Hub, we can transform how we approach waste management and resource consumption,”

FNU’s Capital Project and Infrastructure Director, Niranjwan Chettiar, said the I-Recycle Hub serves as a well-functioning sustainable waste management system.

“The I-Recycle Hub Programme is one of the effective measures undertaken to reduce waste,”

Amitesh Deo, the founder of the Pacific Recycling Foundation, highlighted the role of higher education institutions in molding responsible citizens.

His organization’s ‘I Recycle Hub’ program aims to challenge the conventional perception of recycling as a dirty and hidden industry.