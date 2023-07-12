Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Former district reps named in Solo squad

Nadi's William Valentine celebrate his goal with his team mates against Tailevu Naitasiri in the opening Group B match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Seven players, who have plied their trade in four Fijian football premier district teams, have been named in the Solomon Islands national team training squad for July.

They are former Suva strikers Gagame Feni and Patrick Taroga. Feni plays for Kossa FC while Taroga features for Central Coast FC.

Lanky midfielder Joses Nawo, who featured for Lautoka in the 2022 Champion versus Champion for Lautoka plays for Kossa FC.

Nadi stars William Komasi and Jaygrey Sipakana are back with Central Coast FC and the Solomon Warriors respectively.

Rewa’s Alvin Hou also features for the Solomon Warriors while Atkin Kaua plays for Laugu United.

Hou, Kaua, Komasi and Sipakana departed Fiji after the completion of the first round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Meanwhile, Molis Junior Gagame, who is the nephew of Gagame Feni and made his debut for the Solomon national team at the 2021 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar last year is also in the team.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
