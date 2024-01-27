France proves too strong for Fijiana

Fijiana suffered a 31-12 defeat to France in its last pool match of the Perth 7s in Australia today.

After bagging two impressive wins on the opening day, the Saiasi Fuli coached side was put to the real test by the French who have beaten the Fijians in all their encounters so far this season.

Winger Younis Bese scored first in the match before France replied with tries to Valentine Lothoz and Chloe Pellez to lead 12-5 at halftime.

France proved much stronger in the second half and three further tries from Anne-Cécile Ciofani, Camille Grassineau and Lou Noel sealed the deal for them while Reapi Uluinasau crossed over for Fiji’s second try.

Both teams progress to the Cup quarterfinals from Pool B and their opponents will be confirmed after the completion of all pool matches.