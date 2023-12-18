Monday, December 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

From doubt to dominance, Miramira continues to rise

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians flanker Vilive Miramira’s journey to the Rugby World Cup 2023 is a story of grit and mental toughness, embodying the spirit of Fijian rugby.

In the face of rugby giants, Miramira’s early doubts at Taveuni camp were overshadowed by his steady resolve.

“I never thought I would make it… I didn’t see myself making it to the Rugby World Cup,” he admitted in an interview with FijiLive.

His mental fortitude turned these doubts into a driving force for his selection.

Though not having much game time in France, Miramira absorbed vital lessons on teamwork, pivotal in the Flying Fijians’ journey.

Post-World Cup, Miramira gears up for the upcoming Drua games, bringing his international stint’s learnings to the fore.

He highlights the significance of the Rakiraki training camp for team cohesion especially with new boys coming in for camp,

“We started our camping a few weeks ago in Rakiraki, and that really helps a lot in bonding.”

Miramira’s simple yet impactful advice for up-and-coming athletes is about mental readiness: “Switch on your mind to do the work to help a team perform well.”

Aiming to better his performance, Miramira sets high standards for the future: “I have set my goal to improve myself from this year and help the team perform well.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Jailed ex MPs appeal conviction

Jailed former SODELPA MPs, Niko Nawaikula, Salote Radrodro and Tui ...
Football

Krishna nets double in Odisha’...

Fijian captain Roy Krishna got a brace as Odisha FC defeated Hydera...
News

Radrodro seeks constitutional redre...

Former SODELPA politician Salote Radrodro has filed an application ...
Entertainment

Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jut...

Demi Lovato has found her only forever in Jutes! The "Confident"...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jailed ex MPs appeal conviction

News
Jailed for...

Krishna nets double in Odisha...

Football
Fijian cap...

Radrodro seeks constitutional re...

News
Former SOD...

Demi Lovato engaged to musician ...

Entertainment
Demi Lovat...

Flooding forces road closures in...

News
Several ro...

Qiliho fronts CID over abuse of ...

News
Suspended ...

Popular News

NZ provides $27M for principal c...

News
Cabinet ha...

Fiji in third spot after two tou...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Fatal Ferris wheel accident repo...

News
The Minist...

Col Vananalagi appointed UN Advi...

News
As the cou...

Fiji to support MSG security str...

News
Cabinet ha...

New Constitution and Trustees fo...

Rugby
Ba Rugby U...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Flooding in the Central Division