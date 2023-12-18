From doubt to dominance, Miramira continues to rise

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians flanker Vilive Miramira’s journey to the Rugby World Cup 2023 is a story of grit and mental toughness, embodying the spirit of Fijian rugby.

In the face of rugby giants, Miramira’s early doubts at Taveuni camp were overshadowed by his steady resolve.

“I never thought I would make it… I didn’t see myself making it to the Rugby World Cup,” he admitted in an interview with FijiLive.

His mental fortitude turned these doubts into a driving force for his selection.

Though not having much game time in France, Miramira absorbed vital lessons on teamwork, pivotal in the Flying Fijians’ journey.

Post-World Cup, Miramira gears up for the upcoming Drua games, bringing his international stint’s learnings to the fore.

He highlights the significance of the Rakiraki training camp for team cohesion especially with new boys coming in for camp,

“We started our camping a few weeks ago in Rakiraki, and that really helps a lot in bonding.”

Miramira’s simple yet impactful advice for up-and-coming athletes is about mental readiness: “Switch on your mind to do the work to help a team perform well.”

Aiming to better his performance, Miramira sets high standards for the future: “I have set my goal to improve myself from this year and help the team perform well.”