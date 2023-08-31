Thursday, August 31, 2023
Fuel and gas prices to increase

Fuel Price

The price of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products will increase from tomorrow, 1 September 2023.

The price of motor spirit increases by 8 cents from $2.79 to $2.87 per litre, a litre of premix will now cost $2.75 per litre after an increase of 11 cents from $2.64, the price of diesel increases from $2.37 to $2.51, which is an increase of 14 cents per litre and the price of kerosene increases from $1.80 per litre to $1.93, an increase of 13 cents per litre.

The price of a 4.5kg gas cylinder will increase from $12.23 to $13.26,  a 12kg cylinder will cost $35.35 after an increase of $2.73, the price of bulk gas increases by 21 cents from $2.52 to $2.73 while autogas price increases from $1.76 to $1.91 per litre.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
