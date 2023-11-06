Monday, November 6, 2023
Govt dedicated to improve urban infrastructure

The Coalition Government is dedicated to improving urban infrastructure.

Highlighting this, Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa said: “We steadfast in mission to construct Main Markets and Mini Markets, Sports Facilities, Restrooms, Parks and Recreational Facilities, all designed for the benefit and enjoyment of our communities.”

Nalumisa after receiving 200 solar streetlights from the Republic of China said in striving to provide better amenities to municipalities, individuals must also be diligent custodians of the environment.

He further mentioned the provision of these solar streetlights is a significant step towards creating environmentally friendly cities and towns and becomes a beacon of hope against criminal activities and a shining example of an eco-friendly alternative.

“The Municipal Councils anticipate that such timely support will empower them to meet the demand of their residents for infrastructure development and further urban progress”

“Investments in our urban areas and infrastructure hold the promise to job creation, enhanced quality of life and the creation of sustainable environments.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
