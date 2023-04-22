Govt to mitigate rising costs for low income earners

Deputy Prime Minister Prof Biman Prasad has noted an urgent demand from the people for solutions to their daily challenges, including the rising cost of living.

Speaking to the media after National Economic Summit Communiqué was issued; Prof Prasad says they will pursue the most sustainable solution to improving cost of living challenges that must come from rising incomes sourced through economic growth.

In the short term, he said measures, such as directed and targeted assistance for lower-income households, could be improved with increased Government revenue created by a growing economy.

14 key resolutions have also been agreed to that need to be addressed immediately.

They include a call on Government to immediately prioritize the upgrading and maintenance of Fiji’s water, sewerage supply and waste management systems in urban centres throughout Fiji, with particular attention to the Suva-Nausori corridor.

“Government noted the critical need for Government’s economic strategy to be focused on trusted leadership and good governance, climate change and environmental sustainability and improving the climate for investment and business to thrive; reinforcing the need for sound fiscal discipline in Government in both revenue raising and expenditure to address critical operational and investment needs, to bring Government debt down to fiscally manageable and responsible levels and to engage actively with development partners to capitalise on funding and development opportunities; and noted that good governance demanded better accountability from the legislative, executive and judicial arms of Government to build economic confidence – the legislature to use its processes to build consensus and consistency of policy on important long-term issues such as health, education and key industries,” he added.

The National Economic Summit ended yesterday with 14 recommendations and 21-page resolutions.