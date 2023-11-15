Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Hayne to face another legal battle from jail

Former Fiji Bati fullback Jarryd Hayne is set for another major legal fight after the woman he was found guilty of sexually assaulting began civil proceedings against the disgraced NRL star.

Hayne is serving three years in prison for the sexual assault of a woman on NRL grand final night in 2018 but he is appealing the criminal conviction and maintains his innocence.

According to Daily Mail, it is the second civil matter Hayne has faced, after he reportedly paid close to $100,000 to settle an unrelated rape case while playing for the San Francisco 49ers in the US in 2019.

The 35-year-old’s legal bills, News Corp claims, are already into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, although it is unclear how much he will have to pay if he loses this latest civil case.

Meanwhile, the NRL are waiting until all legal avenues are exhausted by Hayne before determining whether to strip him of his 2009 and 2014 Dally M medals.

Hayne is a two-time recipient of the Eels’ illustrious Ken Thornett Medal, while he also won the Jack Gibson coach’s award in 2009 and was the club’s rookie of the year in 2006.

But by 20 days into the official rugby league year in November 2018, he was charged over the sexual assault of a woman in Newcastle.

After four-and-a-half years of unsuccessfully fighting those charges, Hayne’s rugby league achievements could be stripped among the final punishments.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
