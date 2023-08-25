HRADC calls on leaders to stand in solidarity

The Human Rights and Anti- Discrimination Commission (HRADC) has condemned the Japanese Government’s decision to dump the nuclear waste water from the reactors at Fukushima Daiichi in the Pacific Ocean and is calling on the Pacific Island leaders to stand in solidarity to oppose the dumping of the nuclear waste in our waters.

Commission chair Pravesh Sharma said the right to a clean and healthy environment is linked to other fundamental human rights like right to life, health, food, water, sanitation among others.

He is urging the Fijian Government to uphold its constitutional obligations to protect the right of all persons in Fiji as stipulated under section 40 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji which states: “Every person has the right to a clean and healthy environment, which includes the right to have the natural world protected for the benefit of present and future generations through legislative and other measures.”

Sharma said the Commission is concerned that the crucial strides taken by state actors, civil society groups, environmental associates and stakeholders over the years to promote and protect the healthy environment around us is being undermined by those supporting the disposal of treated nuclear waste in the Pacific Ocean.

“It must be noted that the UN General Assembly has already adopted a resolution declaring that the right to a healthy, clean and sustainable environment is a universal human right that is now enshrined in our Constitution. It is the duty of everyone to protect that right.”