Injury fails to dent Rekha’s outstanding show

A hamstring injury during warm-up ahead of the match against New Zealand failed to deter Digicel young Kulas centre-back Angeline Rekha from giving her best.

Despite the host nation going down 3-0 to eight-time winners and defending champions New Zealand in their opening Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday, the 18-year-old from Ba scooped the player of the match award.

“I pulled my hamstring and it was painful.”

“Tears were flowing down and when I reached the change room, the coach kept asking if I wanted to play.”

“At first she didn’t allow me but I told her that I needed to play for the team and the girls were counting on me.”

“I told the physiotherapist to strap my leg and I went and gave my hundred per cent and even though I fell down many times during tackles, I stood up and continued.”

Rekha, who is also a national senior team member added that nervousness kicked in her but she was content with her performance.

“I was nervous and scared also but the team had a lot of hope from me.”

“I’m a defender so I have to be very alert and keep the communication flow in the team.”

“We knew New Zealand would not be an easy team to play against but we still played to our full potential.”

She also dedicated the award to her father Jitendra Kumar, whom she draws a lot of inspiration from.

“We are going through some family problems at home and my dad has been raising me and my siblings alone.”

“This award is for him and I want to thank him for always supporting me even though he was not there for the game but we always talk on the phone.”

“It’s been tough for us growing up but seeing my father never lose hope in life always motivates me to do my best in football because I really love football and I’m just so passionate about it.”

Fiji will face PNG in their second Group match at 4pm next Wednesday.