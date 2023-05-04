Thursday, May 4, 2023
Junior Bula boys depart for WC next Saturday

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will depart the country next Saturday for the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina from May-June.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy confirmed to FijiLive that the national youth side will leave our shores from the Nadi International Airport at 10 am and stop over at Auckland in New Zealand on the 13 of May.

On the same day, Fiji under 20 will depart for Santiago and stop over at Bueno Aires before they directly fly to the host city San Juan on the 14th.

Meanwhile, the presentation night for Fiji Under 20 side will be held at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Ba on Tuesday from 6 pm.

Reddy said the side will present the i-Tatau to His Excellency President Williame Katonivere next Thursday before their departure.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
