Friday, May 19, 2023
Junior Bula Boys ready for World Cup opener

The Junior Bula Boys are ready and optimistic ahead of their FIFA U20 World Cup opener against Slovakia on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Mimms said the side is excited to feature on the global stage in Argentina.

He said everything is good at the moment and they have come out of the jet lag and the players have been training very well.

“The preparation is going well after we have got two training sessions and the boys are fit, healthy and ready to go.”

Mimms said the players are giving their all in the training and are confident the side will beat Slovakia in their opening match on Sunday.

“Everybody’s starting to get excited and is looking forward to the game against Slovakia, a country we have never played before but have seen video highlights of their game.”

“The boys know their roles in the team and they are well aware of our game plan which they need to execute on the game day. We are not sure of what Slovakia will bring but we will give our best.”

Fiji takes on Slovakia at 9am.

Fiji squad: Aydin Mustahib, Peter Ravitasai, Eneriko Matau, Abdullah Aiyas, Sakiua Saqiqi, Thomas Dunn, Arshad Khan, Joshua Laqeretabua, Fazil Faizul Ali, Nabil Begg, Gulam Rasool, Clarence Hussain, Jioji Vuakaca, Apisai Rabuka, Sailasa Ratu, Geary Kubu, Mohammed Fatul Raheem, Samuela Navoce, Junior Keni Dekedeke, Isikeli Sevanaia Junior, Sterling Vasconcellous.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
