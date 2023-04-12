Kikau back for Eels showdown

Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau has returned to the starting line-up for this weekend’s clash against the Paramatta Eels

Kikau missed out on the sixth round due to a concussion and joins a long list of returning players for the top-tier clash.

Also back in the Bulldogs line-up are Andrew Davey, Braidon Burns, Declan Casey, Jayden Okunbor, Karl loapu, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Tevita Pangai Junior

Meanwhile, Waqa Blake will start off the bench for Paramatta.

The Eels host the Bulldogs on Sunday at CommBank Stadium at 6.05 pm.