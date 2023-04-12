Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Kikau back for Eels showdown

Photo courtesy: National Rugby League

Canterbury Bulldogs enforcer Viliame Kikau has returned to the starting line-up for this weekend’s clash against the Paramatta Eels

Kikau missed out on the sixth round due to a concussion and joins a long list of returning players for the top-tier clash.

Also back in the Bulldogs line-up are Andrew Davey, Braidon Burns, Declan Casey, Jayden Okunbor, Karl  loapu, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Tevita Pangai Junior

Meanwhile, Waqa Blake will start off the bench for Paramatta.

The Eels host the Bulldogs on Sunday at CommBank Stadium at 6.05 pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
