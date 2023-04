Canterbury Bulldog Viliame Kikau has been ruled out of this week’s NRL Premiership clash against the Paramatta Eels after suffering a pectoral injury in training.

Returning after a two week stand down, and named in the starting 13 for Sunday clash, Kikau’s serious state will now see him out for near on two months.

General Manager Phil Gould said Kikau told Wide World of Sports that Kikau will require surgery next Monday and will be out for eight to 10 weeks.