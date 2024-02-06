King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, the Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

While the type of cancer has not been revealed – it is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The King began “regular treatments” on Monday and will postpone public duties during the treatment, the Palace said in a statement.

The King, 75, “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” it added.

No further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis.

Charles informed both his sons personally about his diagnosis and the Prince of Wales was said to be in regular contact with his father.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, spoke to his father and will be travelling to the UK to see him in the coming days.

The King returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning and the palace says he has started treatment as an outpatient.

Although he will pause his public events, the King will continue with his constitutional role as head of state, including paperwork and private meetings.

He had a prostate procedure at a private London hospital more than a week ago.

At the time, the Palace said the treatment was for a “benign” condition.

“It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer,” it said on Monday.

The King chose to go public about his cancer treatment, the Palace said, as he had been a patron of a number of cancer-related charities when he was Prince of Wales.

“In this capacity, His Majesty has often spoken publicly in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and the wonderful health professionals who help care for them.”

He had also gone public about his prostate treatment, with the aim of encouraging more men to get prostate checks.