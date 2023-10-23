Knights deny Saifiti’s pay cut to assist twin

Newcastle Knights have denied Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti to go on pay cut after he made a generous offer to brother Jacob and the club’s powerbrokers, to ensure he (Jacob) signs a new deal.

Newcastle bosses are reportedly deep in discussions to extend both gun centre Bradman Best and Jacob Saifiti’s contract according to The Daily Telegraph.

The club is facing a salary cap squeeze and Daniel made an offer to ease that pressure and table lucrative deals to both players.

He reportedly suggested taking some of his salary to help the Knights re-sign Jacob, with the brothers hoping to finish their careers together in the Hunter.

Daniel’s current contract is reportedly worth more than $800,000-per-season and he is signed until the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Jacob’s contract expires at the end of the 2024 season with both players signing their contracts during 2021.

Knights’ bosses had no choice but to deny Daniel’s selfless gesture, with NRL rules stating players can’t be paid less than what their contract states.