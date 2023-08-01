Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Koroisau included in NRL team of the week

In-form Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau has been named in NRL’s Round 22 Team of the Week.

Despite the Tigers going down 32-18 to the Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday, Koroisau stood out for his team as he scored the opening try for the Wests and slotted his own conversion in absence of Brandon Wakeham, who failed to make it into the squad last week.

It was in the ninth minute when Koroisau picked up a Luke Brooks kick-in-goal and dived under the post to score.

The Tigers skipper also assisted Isaiah Papali’i in scoring a try late in the match and landed his conversion as well.

The Tigers are currently bottom-placed with 12 points after 3 wins and 16 losses this season.

They will face the Canberra Raiders at 6.05pm on Sunday.

Round 22 Team of the Week: Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Dane Gagai, Marion Seve, Kalyn Ponga, Nathan Cleary, Jahrome Hughes, Cameron McInnes, Harry Grant, Jarrod Wallace, David Fifita, J’maine Hopgood, Josh King, Apisai Koroisau, Isaah Yeo, Patrick Carrigan, Jarome Luai.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
