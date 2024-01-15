Monday, January 15, 2024
Kumar assists Ba ahead of CVC

Fiji U16 Coach Sunil Kumar has stepped in to assist Ba for the upcoming Champion vs Champion against Lautoka.

.Currently, the Ba Football Association finds itself without a head coach, prompting Kumar’s interim assistance.

Ba FA President Azam Ali shared insights into the team’s ongoing preparations, which have been somewhat hampered by challenging weather conditions.

“The senior players have also been guiding the team,” said Ali.

Despite the setbacks, the team remains committed to their training schedule, leveraging the experience and leadership of senior players to maintain momentum as they approach the tournament.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
