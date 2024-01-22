Monday, January 22, 2024
Labasa denies interest in Matanisiga brothers

In the swirl of recent transfer speculation, Labasa President Rayaz Khan has firmly denied any move to sign brothers, Gabriel and Iowane Matanisiga from Rewa this season.

Confirming to FijiLive, Khan said: “No applications have been submitted for Gaby and Lowane Matanisiga. We have not pursued them, and the rumors suggesting otherwise are completely unfounded.”

Further cementing their current position, Rewa President Nazil Buksh confirmed that the Matanisiga brothers have given no indication of a desire to leave.

The clarification from both Presidents puts to rest the circulating stories of potential transfers.

With both Labasa and Rewa standing firm on their stance, the Matanisiga brothers continue their football journey with the Delta Tigers as of now.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
