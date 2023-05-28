Sunday, May 28, 2023
Labasa women off to OFC Champions League

The Labasa women’s football team departed for the Inaugural Oceania Football Confederation Champions League in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea today.

The side will be guided by head coach Arthur Simmons alongside player-turned-assistant coach Jotivini Tabua.

Simmons named his powerful squad with the likes of Digicel Kula Girls Captain Sofi Diyalowai, Aliza Hussein, Una Tuberi, national Under 19 rep Sonia Alfred and veteran striker Stella Naivalulevu.

Part of the extended squad are Fulori Sukulu, Vulatolu Bilitaki, Adi Vulitikoro, Raewynne Simmons, Viniana Simmons, Sonali Rao, Ema Mereia and Matelita Vuakoso.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf told the Babasiga Lionesses that it’s a historical moment for women’s football in Oceania and Labasa Women’s FC is the first to feature from Fiji.

“It’s your time to make it more memorable by coming back home as victors and I know the management, team officials and you players have put in all the hard yards during the preparation, so give in your best and remember you will be flying the Fiji flag when you take the field. Play with pride.”

Labasa Football Association President Rayaz Khan while acknowledging the sponsors said the side will give their best in the tournament.

Labasa will kick start its campaign against Kiwi FC at 2 pm on the 1st of June before they meet Koloale FC at 2 pm on the 3rd.

Labasa will face AS Academy Feminine at 7 pm on the 5th and round off their group match against Hekari United FC at 7 pm on the 10th.

Labasa FC: Sofi Diyalowai, Jotivini Tabua, Una Tuberi, Sindhika Shayal, Filomena Racea, Aliza Hussein, Sonia Alfred, (U19 national team), Selai Nai, Viniana Simmons, Laite Matebalavu, Pateresia Nause, Viema Maramanikainawainivo, Adi Tuwai, Stella Naivalulevu.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
