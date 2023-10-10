Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Lack of concentration resulted in loss: Mannu

Tailevu Naitasiri coach Priyant Mannu admits lack of concentration resulted in a 1-0 loss to Ba in the opening match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

While applauding the team’s performance for holding off Ba goal-less in the opening half, Mannu said they dropped the tempo of the game in the opening minutes of the second half.

“A bit of lack of concentration in the corner kick let us consider a simple goal. It was a simple goal that just went into the net and it happened.”

“Going forward the boys had a lot of opportunities to score but finishing let us down today.”

He added the side will take the loss as a motivation to improve on their minor errors and make a strong comeback against BOG champs Labasa tomorrow.

“We know the importance of the next game against Labasa tomorrow and we’ll go back to the camp and work on the mistakes we made today.”

“In the last 20-25 minutes, we managed to overturn the game but it’s football and the team that scores wins.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Labasa at 5pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
