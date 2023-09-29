Friday, September 29, 2023
Landowners will get owed bonuses: Ravu

Minister for Forestry Kalaveti Ravu has reassured landowners that money owed as land security bonus payment will be disbursed to them accordingly.

This is after the Fiji Pine Trust earlier this week labelled the actions of the Minister as an act of Abuse of Office after Ravu wrote to the board to deter the distribution of bonuses.

The Minister met with pine landowners in Bua yesterday and said he was there to listen to issues that they are facing.

Ravu said he has requested a report on how this money was distributed amongst the landowners over the years.

“I now have the report with me and will ensure that the money owed to you will be fairly distributed,” he told the landowners.

“Please be patient with us as we try to work together to grow our pine industry. Let us forge stronger relations and invest more in its growth. You will reap great benefits in the future if you work together and continue to pursue the growth of this very important industry,” Ravu said.

Earlier this week, Fiji Pine Trust said that the board had unanimously approved the Land Security Bonus Payment of $6 million out of the 2022 profits, which was supposed to be made four weeks ago.

The trust said landowners’ interests and governance are being suppressed by the Ministry for their personal and political interests.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
