Monday, August 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Last state witness to take stand today

The trial of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho continues at the Magistrates Court in Suva today where the last state witness SSP Serupepeli Neiko will take stand.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu had asked leave of the Court to allow for the former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to get into the country from overseas on Saturday and allow him to testify today.

Defence counsel Davenesh Sharma did not object.

The case will heard before Resident-Magistrate, Seini Puamau at 12 noon today.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu and Nimisha Shankar are representing the State.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Mikaele scores four in Dragons narr...

Fiji Bati and Saint George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalaw...
News

Visitor arrivals expected to hit 89...

The tourism sector is set to earn over $2.1 billion and visitor arr...
News

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRADC

The Constitutional Offices Commission is looking to fill a vacancy ...
Football

Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upset N...

A second half lone goal from central midfielder Martin Nasova saw T...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mikaele scores four in Dragons n...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Visitor arrivals expected to hit...

News
The touris...

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRAD...

News
The Consti...

Nasova stars as T/Naitasiri upse...

Football
A second h...

Lautoka holds Rewa in top of the...

Football
Points tab...

Ba – Labasa game ends in s...

Football
The Digice...

Popular News

Parliament bus programme returns...

News
The Parlia...

Navua preps well for Battle of G...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua is l...

Kumar content, price of imported...

News
A vendor a...

Review of 999-year leases for c...

News
The Minist...

Kulas pair trials with Orlando P...

Football
Digicel Ku...

Tikoitoga is Fiji’s High Commiss...

News
Mosese Tik...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

R16 Japan vs Norway (FIFA Women’s WC)