Last state witness to take stand today

The trial of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho continues at the Magistrates Court in Suva today where the last state witness SSP Serupepeli Neiko will take stand.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu had asked leave of the Court to allow for the former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department to get into the country from overseas on Saturday and allow him to testify today.

Defence counsel Davenesh Sharma did not object.

The case will heard before Resident-Magistrate, Seini Puamau at 12 noon today.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that Bainimarama sometime in July 2020 as the Prime Minister directed the Police Commissioner to stop the investigation into a police complaint, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the University of the South Pacific which is the complainant.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Inspector Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was arbitrary act of prejudicial to the rights to USP.

Bainimarama and Qiliho are represented by R Patel Lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima while Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu and Nimisha Shankar are representing the State.