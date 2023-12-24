Sunday, December 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Localise magistrate and justices: Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says government will not renew the contracts of Magistrate’s and High Court Judges, who are from Sri Lanka, as it works to localise appointments.

Speaking to the media, Turaga said that recommendations being made to the Office of the Attorney-General to extend these appointments are not been given the approval.

Turaga said there are enough locally qualified and experienced legal minds that can do the job here in Fiji.

He said other appointments to these positions for the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court are being made from Australia and New Zealand.

The Attorney-General said that the Acting Chief Justice is working tirelessly to see that localised judges serve in Fiji’s Court systems.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Get proper rest, Police warn motori...

Police is pleading with drivers to properly rest before undertaking...
News

Two in hospital after driver sleeps...

Two people have been admitted at the Nadi Hospital, after the vehic...
News

Expect showers over the long weeken...

A south-easterly wind flow prevails over the Fiji group, with cloud...
News

Rooster chicken put price freeze on...

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, in a collaborative ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Get proper rest, Police warn mot...

News
Police is ...

Two in hospital after driver sle...

News
Two people...

Expect showers over the long wee...

News
A south-ea...

Rooster chicken put price freeze...

News
The Fijian...

Cokanasiga dots twice as Bath go...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Inaugural Future Kulas camp ends...

Football
The inaugu...

Popular News

Captain’s armband for supe...

Football
Fijian foo...

Kwadjo to challenge Kauyaca for ...

Boxing
Suva-based...

Fiji Ports announces $15.6m divi...

Business
Fiji Ports...

Koya is new Registered Officer o...

News
The Fijian...

Heavy rain alert for parts of Fi...

News
A heavy ra...

Anushma achieves medical dream

News
22-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Get proper rest, Police warn motorists