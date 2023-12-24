Localise magistrate and justices: Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says government will not renew the contracts of Magistrate’s and High Court Judges, who are from Sri Lanka, as it works to localise appointments.

Speaking to the media, Turaga said that recommendations being made to the Office of the Attorney-General to extend these appointments are not been given the approval.

Turaga said there are enough locally qualified and experienced legal minds that can do the job here in Fiji.

He said other appointments to these positions for the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court are being made from Australia and New Zealand.

The Attorney-General said that the Acting Chief Justice is working tirelessly to see that localised judges serve in Fiji’s Court systems.