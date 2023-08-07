Lovokuro impresses Feeney on Roosters debut

Former Cuvu College Student and contracted Kaiviti Silktails lock Sirilo Lovokuro made his debut with the Sydney Roosters helping the Under 21’s team to a 16-8 win over the Manly Sea Eagles in the Jersey Flegg Competition over the weekend.

After being called into the 17 man squad by Head Coach Dean Feeney, Lovokuro joined fellow Silktails teammate Watisoni Waqanisaravi as the table-topping Roosters edged closer to clinching the Minor Premiership for the second straight season.

Coach Dean Feeney told Silktails media that he was happy with his team’s performance in what was a tough battle including Lovokuro’s contribution after only joining the squad this week.

“We needed a middle that would give us good minutes from the bench and that’s why we went with Siri. He played three consecutive 80-minute performances at the back end of the season for the Silktails and today he came on and gave us a big stint when we needed it.”

The Roosters u/21’s team have a bye next week and are on the verge of claiming a second straight minor premiership.