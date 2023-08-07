Monday, August 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Lovokuro impresses Feeney on Roosters debut

Photo Courtesy: Kaiviti Silktails

Former Cuvu College Student and contracted Kaiviti Silktails lock Sirilo Lovokuro made his debut with the Sydney Roosters helping the Under 21’s team to a 16-8 win over the Manly Sea Eagles in the Jersey Flegg Competition over the weekend.

After being called into the 17 man squad by Head Coach Dean Feeney, Lovokuro joined fellow Silktails teammate Watisoni Waqanisaravi as the table-topping Roosters edged closer to clinching the Minor Premiership for the second straight season.

Coach Dean Feeney told Silktails media that he was happy with his team’s performance in what was a tough battle including Lovokuro’s contribution after only joining the squad this week.

“We needed a middle that would give us good minutes from the bench and that’s why we went with Siri. He played three consecutive 80-minute performances at the back end of the season for the Silktails and today he came on and gave us a big stint when we needed it.”

The Roosters u/21’s team have a bye next week and are on the verge of claiming a second straight minor premiership.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Defence to file for No Case to Answ...

The Magistrates Court in Suva will hear written submissions from th...
Rugby

Silktails trio feature for Roosters...

Three Kaiviti Silktails players featured for the Sydney Roosters De...
News

Multifaceted approach to combat ter...

The Termite Task Force today unveiled a tentative outline and a cle...
News

Fiji, Samoa to strengthen ties in d...

Fiji and Samoa are determined to further strengthen their relations...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Defence to file for No Case to A...

News
The Magist...

Silktails trio feature for Roost...

Rugby
Three Kaiv...

Multifaceted approach to combat ...

News
The Termit...

Fiji, Samoa to strengthen ties i...

News
Fiji and S...

Achary files appeal against conv...

News
Former act...

Suva to field power-packed squad...

2023 Battle of Giants
OFC Champi...

Popular News

Rewa secures sponsor for BOG

Football
Rewa Footb...

Makoi health centre to undergo t...

News
The Minist...

Navua receives sponsorship boost...

Football
Navua’s ca...

Last state witness to take stand...

News
The Office...

Fiji 7s teams post big wins in Y...

Rugby
Both the F...

CLRC holds consultations with FE...

News
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Defence to file for No Case to Answer