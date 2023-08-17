Make an informed decision before engaging: Nemani

The Ministry for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations is urging members of the public to refrain from paying money to unauthorised employment recruitment agents or agencies.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Maretino Nemani says the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme is a Government-to-Government arrangement under the Vuvale partnership between Australia and Fiji.

“The National Employment Centre (NEC) under the Employment Ministry is the only Centre authorised to prepare workers for employment opportunities in Australia under the PALM scheme as well as in New Zealand under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.” Nemani said.

“Only approved employers for both schemes are authorised to recruit from Fiji through the Centre as the Labour Sending Unit. Both schemes are not facilitated outside of the inter-governmental arrangements,” he said.

He highlighted that the provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2007, ensures that our people are not exploited in respect of their terms and conditions of employment under their foreign contracts of service, and also to prevent human trafficking or other unlawful forms of employment by illegal recruiters.

“I strongly advise job seekers to exercise utmost caution while engaging with any recruitment agent or agency, particularly those without proper authorization from the Ministry. It is important to verify their recruitment authorization before entering into any financial agreements or providing personal details.” Nemani said.

He said the Ministry currently has five registered Employment Agencies authorized to recruit and send Fijian workers for overseas employment and these are: PacLeader Pacific PTE Limited, Alpha Pacific Navigation PTE Limited, Pacific Employment Agency PTE Limited, Blue Harbour Recruitment PTE Limited and Adventure World Travels Limited.

“If an agent or agency is unable to provide necessary documentation on their recruitment authorisation, it is advisable to refrain from entering into further engagement.”

“Ensure to make informed choices while seeking job opportunities.” Nemani said.

Nemani urged people to report any fraudulent activities or illegal practices to the Ministry and the Fiji Police Force as this will financial losses and safety of individuals seeking employment opportunities.