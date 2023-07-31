Masi is star for the future: Radradra

Flying Fijians talisman Semi Radradra has rated outside centre Iosefo Masi a star with a bright future.

The Taveuni duo combined in the midfield for Fiji against Manu Samoa, with Radradra speaking highly of the young Olympic Games gold medalist.

“We got along very good, especially in our first chance to share the field together,” Radradra said.

“Masi is a young kid with a lot of talent.

Radradra added while their first match together was not perfect, they had time to work on their combination.

“Still have a couple more weeks to get to know each other.”

Radradra also played a key role in Saturday’s 33-19 win in Apia and will be a frontrunner for the captaincy at the Rugby World Cup.