Matavesi receives battlefield promotion

Flying Fijians hooker and Royal Navy officer received a surprise commission after a training session in London today.

The Vanuabalavu warrior was surprised when a visiting contingent led by Royal Navy Rugby Union Chair Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse joined the side after their morning session.

The battlefield promotion see’s Matavesi promoted to Acting Leading Hand in the Royal Navy.

Moorhouse awarded Matavesi in front of his team-mates saying the promotion was given in recognition of the front-rower’s courage, commitment, loyalty, and self-discipline both on and off the field.