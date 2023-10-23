Medicinal Cannabis will be for export market

The Medicinal Cannabis Industry will be established purely for export purposes and not for local consumption.

This was made clear to citizens who gathered at the Ministry of Cooperative conference room in Savusavu for a public consultation regarding the establishment of the industry in the country.

Some of the questions and concerns were raised regarding the negative impacts of the cannabis plant and if local farmers would be involved in the cultivation process.

While responding to these queries, Chief Business Advisor for the Ministry of Trade Ateca Rounds clarified that if established, all processes beginning from cultivation to the finished export product would be conducted by experts in a confined space.

She added that the intention of establishing such an industry would allow Fiji to meet the demand of the global market whilst performing economic diversification.