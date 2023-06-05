Monday, June 5, 2023
Ministry supports call for increase in allowances

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation has welcomed reports that the Ministry of Finance intends to increase social welfare allowances for over 96,000 Fijians.

Speaking to FijiLive, Outgoing Permanent Secretary for Women Dr Josefa Koroivueta said the Ministry is happy to know this as this initially was part of the Ministry’s budget proposal to Government.

He said this increase will fall to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance during the 2023-2024 National Budget Announcement on July 7.

However, the Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad during the budget consultation around the country stated that an increase in monthly allowance for social welfare beneficiaries can be expected.

He said it does not really reflect the rising cost of living, and this is something that will be reflected in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Social protection schemes include the Poverty Benefit Scheme, Child Protection Allowance, the Food Voucher Program, Social Pension Scheme and the Bus Fare Subsidy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
