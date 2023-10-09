Monday, October 9, 2023
Ministry backs medical marijuana plan: PS

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the Ministry supports the Government’s initiative to set up a medicinal marijuana facility, for the purpose of exportation only.

Speaking at the first public consultation held at Epworth House in Suva, Dr Fong said that the Government does not intend to legalise the cultivation and use of marijuana in Fiji.

Dr Fong said the Government is looking at importing raw materials and manufacture the final product that can be used as a prescribed medicine only.

He highlighted that Fijians are still not allowed to plant or cultivate the marijuana; however, those that the Government has identified with the proven ability to produce it and distribute it will be allowed to distribute it as medicinal products.

The Permanent Secretary has identified that researchers found that medicinal marijuana helps as a coping mechanism for those that have chronic issues or suffer from depression related to chronic illnesses.

“It has been recorded in Chinese and Egyptian literature the value of medicinal marijuana. A group of medical researchers have shown through the cause of time that huge improvements of those that suffer from chronic illnesses, cope through medicinal marijuana.”

“It helps to alleviate with the pain and helps their minds function in a much better way,” he added.

However, Government has indicated that an annual return of $140 million is going to be earned from this industry, once it is set up.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said close to $100 million has been committed by investors to see the project start.

Kamikamica also highlighted that Cabinet has approved the formation of a taskforce that will help deliver the feasibility study, propose amendments to existing legislation and conduct nationwide consultation on medicinal marijuana.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
