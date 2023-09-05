Muntz the key for Fiji, says All Blacks legend

Former All Black Jeff Wilson has labelled young Flying Fijians pivot Caleb Muntz as the key to Rugby World Cup success in France.

Critical of the importance of flyhalves at this year’s tourney, Wilson believes Muntz will provide an important role for Fiji.

“The 10’s are so critical, and Caleb Muntz is the guy I think has turned this team around,” Wilson said on The Breakdown.

“Mick Byrne, I talked to him through the course of Super Rugby he said even for the Fiji Drua, this guy was going to be critical the more he got to play.

He is a talent, he is a well -balanced first five eight, he kicks goals, he’s got great footwork and I think he reads the game really nicely for a young man.

“A lot of their (Fiji) tournament is going to be around how he handles the pressure of the world cup.

“He’s handled it really well and he knows the guys around him now.

“I really hope we’ll see the best of them.”