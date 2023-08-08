Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Nadi secures sponsors for BOG

Host Nadi has secured three co-sponsors for this week’s Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

Nadi Football Association president Mohammed Mohin Rafiq confirmed that Ranviz Fruit and vegetables, Esy Kool and Star Pools have come on board to provide the much-needed financial boost to the team.

“As the host, there is always huge pressure but with the support of such die-hard fans, it is very much relieved,” Rafiq said.

“I urge Nadi fans to come out in numbers and support the team and for sure we will do wonders at home with the support of our sponsors and die-hard fans.”

“The team is preparing well under the watchful eyes of Team Director Ashwan Singh, Master Tactician Kamal Swamy, his assistant Gurdeep, trainer Varoon Karan, and Team Managers Alfaz and Kritesh.”

 Esy Kool/ Ranviz Fruit and Vegetables/ Star Pool Nadi will start its campaign against Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
