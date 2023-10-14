Saturday, October 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nadroga to face Tavua in Premier final

Nadroga will face Tavua in the Premier Division final of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

This is after Nadroga overcame a gutsy Rakiraki outfit 2-0 in the second semifinal of the Premier Division today.

After a goalless first half, Nadroga dominated throughout the second half as Taniela Raubula struck with the opener in the 50th minute before Leisari Qalica doubled their lead in the 77th minute to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Tavua came from behind to edge defending champions Nasinu 3-2 in the first semifinal today.

The Premier Division final between Nadroga and Tavua will kick off at 11.30am tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 IDC

Blues outclass champs Suva in extra...

It will be an all-western final in the 2023 Courts Inter District C...
2023 IDC

Raheem is our triumph card: Khan

Ba coach Mohammed Ashif Khan says Fiji Under 23 defender-cum-attack...
2023 IDC

Frustrating Rakiraki’s defenc...

Assistant Nadroga coach Jitesh Nath revealed that frustrating Rakir...
News

FRCS increases financial limit to $...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, in consultation with the Rese...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Blues outclass champs Suva in ex...

2023 IDC
It will be...

Raheem is our triumph card: Khan...

2023 IDC
Ba coach M...

Frustrating Rakiraki’s def...

2023 IDC
Assistant ...

FRCS increases financial limit t...

News
The Fiji R...

Fiji fights for more than just v...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Raheem stars as Ba marches into ...

2023 IDC
Super-sub ...

Popular News

Saukuru lauds team’s determinati...

Rugby
Fiji Gover...

Young Ba brigade holds Lautoka

Football
A young Ba...

Farrell breaks Wilkinson’s...

RWC 2023
Owen Farre...

Judgement in Bainimarama, Qiliho...

News
Magistrate...

Blues overcome fitness challenge...

2023 IDC
Lautoka Co...

Defence was a huge let-down: Sin...

Football
Rewa coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 IDC

Blues outclass champs Suva in extra time