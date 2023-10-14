Nadroga to face Tavua in Premier final

Nadroga will face Tavua in the Premier Division final of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

This is after Nadroga overcame a gutsy Rakiraki outfit 2-0 in the second semifinal of the Premier Division today.

After a goalless first half, Nadroga dominated throughout the second half as Taniela Raubula struck with the opener in the 50th minute before Leisari Qalica doubled their lead in the 77th minute to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Tavua came from behind to edge defending champions Nasinu 3-2 in the first semifinal today.

The Premier Division final between Nadroga and Tavua will kick off at 11.30am tomorrow.