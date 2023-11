A brace in a space of two minute by former Nadi striker Andrew Naicker saw the Auckland All Stars beat Suva 2-0 in the second semifinal of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand today.

After a goalless first spell, Naicker struck in the 38th and 40th minute to put the Aucklanders in the grand final.

Meanwhile it will be an-all New Zealand final after Manukau All Stars beat the USA All Stars in penalties in the first semifinal.