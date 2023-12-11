Monday, December 11, 2023
National Development Plan by May

Fiji’s three year (2024-2026) National Development and the 20-year National Development Plan are expected to be released in 2024,.

This will follow government’s public consultations on the matte, that will happen in two months time.

This has been highlighted by the Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary Shiri Gounder.

Gounder said post the successful completion of close to 30 consultation meetings with various Government Ministries / Departments / Agencies, the Ministry is now transitioning into the next critical phase.

He said these initial consultations have laid a robust foundation for the development of a preliminary draft of the NDP.

Key Developments:

  1. The Ministry is collaboratively working with stakeholders met during the consultation phase to draft an initial version of the National Development Plan.
  2. This preliminary draft will take a bottom-up approach, ensuring thorough and inclusive consultation across both public and private sectors.
  3. The NDP is being designed to be a comprehensive, participatory, and consultative document that reflects a wide array of perspectives and expert insights.

“The plan aims to be more than a roadmap for development; it seeks to embody the collective aspirations of our nation, fostering sustainable growth, social equity, and environmental stewardship.”

Gounder reaffirmed to a transparent and collaborative process in finalizing the National Development Plan.

He said that we are dedicated to crafting a plan that not only charts Fiji’s developmental journey but also positions the nation to efficiently harness its resources and face emerging global challenges.

The final draft of the plan, once completed, will undergo rigorous consultations with both public and private sectors before its official launch and implementation, ensuring it is a plan by the people, for the people.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
