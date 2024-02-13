NDP will foster lasting national unity: Prasad

The Coalition Government aims to launch a comprehensive National Development Plan this year that will result in fostering lasting national unity and shared vision as well as social, economic and political advancement of the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while highlighting this said the National Development Plan will facilitate practical solutions to the social and economic sector to ensure Fiji’s lasting progress.

As the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics works on formulating a new National Development Plan (NDP) for Fiji, Prof Prasad said the document will cover the 3-year, 5-year and a 20-year plan for the country.

“This will be a comprehensive and realistic document and will be the blueprint for the future as they will not implement piece-meal solutions that have in the past caused pain and suffering to the people.”

“The Coalition Government’s new NDP will build on the outcomes of the Economic Summit, the Fiscal Review Committee report, the Education Summit outcomes, and other plans.”

From tomorrow, 14 February to 21 March 2024, teams from the Ministry will be travelling around the country to gather views and feedback on the development objectives, strategies and programmes outlined in the draft plan.

A copy of the presentation of the draft NDP which includes opportunities / challenges, policies and strategies for sectoral chapters as well as fact sheets on each Chapter will be available online and can be downloaded from the following website: www.finance.gov.fj

Members of the public, non-government organisations, civil society organisations, communities and other stakeholders are invited to attend the Public Consultations in their respective areas.

Fijians can also make written submissions which can be posted, hand-delivered or e-mailed by 22 March 2024.

The consultation dates and venues are published on the Fiji Government Facebook page.