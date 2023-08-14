New park for Savusavu youths

More than 2000 Fijians will benefit from the construction of the Naqere Youth Park in Savusavu which was commissioned by the Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa recently.

The $11,700 project will provide alternative places where competitions and team bonding could take place.

Nalumisa said the project was conceived to address the demand for sporting avenues and recreational outlets among the young.

“The Naqere Youth Park is a testament of the vision and dedication of the Savusavu Town Council.”

“The Council has consistently received requests from enthusiastic young minds, seeking grounds to engage in games like netball, volleyball, and more.”

He added that with these developments, the lives of 284 ratepayers and nearly 2,000 residents will be profoundly impacted, fostering a sense of community and healthy competition.