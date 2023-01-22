Taxi driver arrested with drugs

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested in Raiwaqa earlier this week after he was allegedly found with several zip lock bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Livai Driu said also allegedly found in the driver’s possession were dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A/ACP Driu said other drug arrests were also made in different parts of the country.

He said at Waitabu Settlement in Naitasiri, a 27-year-old was found with plants believed to be marijuana.

A 49-year-old farmer of the same settlement was also arrested after plants believed to be marijuana were found in his possession.

In the Northern Division, the Labasa Taskforce continues to make arrests of those involved in the illicit drug trade.

Two men aged 19 and 23 years were arrested following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Yesterday a 25-year-old farmer was arrested in Seaqaqa after he was allegedly found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

All seized plants and substances will be sent for analysis.

The Chief Operations Officer said the arrests were made possible through the support of community members who have been sharing information.