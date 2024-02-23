No decision yet for suspended trio

Three players who were suspended after failing to take the mandatory drug test at the 2023 Inter District Championship in Suva will have to wait a little longer to know their fate.

The three who are from Suva, Lautoka and Navua appeared before the Fiji Football Association’s disciplinary committee last week after serving their 3-month suspension term.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive the committee members have not come up with a decision yet.

He said they will work according to the decision passed by the committee.

Meanwhile, Suva will face Rewa in Round 2 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this Sunday while Lautoka will host Navua.