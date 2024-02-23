Saturday, February 24, 2024
No decision yet for suspended trio

Three players who were suspended after failing to take the mandatory drug test at the 2023 Inter District Championship in Suva will have to wait a little longer to know their fate.

The three who are from Suva, Lautoka and Navua appeared before the Fiji Football Association’s disciplinary committee last week after serving their 3-month suspension term.

Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf told FijiLive the committee members have not come up with a decision yet.

He said they will work according to the decision passed by the committee.

Meanwhile, Suva will face Rewa in Round 2 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this Sunday while Lautoka will host Navua.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

