No job losses, Chand assures civil servants

There will be no job losses in the Civil Service in the new financial year, confirms Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand.

Speaking to FijiLive and responding to speculations circulating on social media, he said the claims carry no substance or truth.

“I want to assure you, there is no such thing as job losses or job cuts as far as I am concerned,” Chand said.

He however indicated that streamlining is ongoing throughout Government agencies to enhance the ability for institutions and staff agencies to deliver in order to meet and adopt better service-delivery.

He said digitization processes does not mean that jobs will be taken away but to enhance efficiency, manpower and service-delivery in all Fijians.

Chand also highlighted that the Ministry has made its submissions with the Ministry of Finance and is adamantly waiting on the 2023-2024 Budget Address tomorrow.

“Government will now need to live within its means and obviously Ministries will need to tighten up wherever we can,” he added.