No safety concerns identified in audit: Bainivalu

Assistant Minister for Civil Aviation Alitia Bainivalu has revealed that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has completed its Universal Security Audit Programme for Fiji and given a clean record for significant security concerns.

She highlighted this in Parliament while debating on the content of the 2023-2024 National Budget today.

Bainivalu said no significant safety concerns were identified in our Safety Audit and this is a major boost to Fiji’s aviation ranking, which will undoubtedly add to our credibility as a safe Tourist destination.

She said that this signified that while Fiji may be small, we can stand shoulder to shoulder with global leaders on aviation safety.

“This is a testament to the high calibre of professional and passionate people at CAAFI – Like most other industries grappling with skills shortages; highly specialized sectors like aviation are no exception.”

“Therefore, CAAFI will recruit and fill critical technical positions that are absolutely vital to maintaining our aviation safety standards.”

“In keeping with the changing landscape, CAAF also intends to digitize processes and functions that allow for efficiency and accuracy of operations, so that we are on par with the rest of the world,” Bainivalu said.

She also announced that the ICAO Liaison Office for the Pacific Small Islands Developing States, was earlier this year endorsed by Cabinet and $500,000 has been allocated towards it.

Bainivalu said the ICAO office will help raise aviation safety standards in the Pacific considerably, and when we host this office it will provide the platform for easier access to ICAO’s expertise and assistance, which is also the conduit for Civil Aviation Authorities, with our Pacific neighbours.

“This ICAO office will become operational very shortly, at the CAAF Compound in Nadi,” she added.