Sunday, July 16, 2023
Officers charged for attempted rape of colleague

The two Police officers alleged to be involved in the attempted rape of a female officer have been charged.

In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP/C) Sakeo Raikaci said the matter was investigated by Labasa Criminal Investigations Department.

ACP Raikaci said the two officers, who have been charged with one count of attempted rape each, remain in custody, until they are produced at the Labasa Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The Fiji Police Force reiterates that all criminal reports lodged against police officers will be thoroughly investigated, and necessary legal advice sought to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of investigations.

He said that internal disciplinary processes will also be enforced if and when needed.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
