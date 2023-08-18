Opposition condemns nuclear waste dumping

Opposition parliamentarians Ketan Lal and Faiyaz Koya have fiercely criticized Prime Minister Rabuka’s decision to allow Japan to dispose of nuclear waste in the Pacific Ocean, despite unanimous parliamentary condemnation of the plan.

In a statement, Lal expressed his strong opposition to the move, stating that it threatens the ecosystem and livelihoods of island communities.

“I stand resolute against the reckless decision of PM Rabuka to allow Japan to dispose of nuclear waste in our precious Pacific Ocean,” Lal said.

“The Fijian Parliament recognized the gravity of this issue, but it seems the PM has chosen to ignore the collective wisdom that resonated within those walls.”

The FijiFirst MP also pointed out that this decision could have devastating consequences for the region, as the people of the islands rely on the ocean for sustenance and survival.

“Have we not learned from the tragic history of the leaking dome built by the USA?” Lal asked.

“We have witnessed the devastating consequences of nuclear contamination, and we must not allow history to repeat itself on our shores.”

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya also emphasized the unanimous support for a motion condemning the disposal of nuclear wastewater in the Pacific Ocean, moved by Deputy PM Kamikamica.

Koya stressed the importance of adhering to the Treaty of Rarotonga, which the Parliament has already agreed to uphold.

“We have a responsibility to our future generation that we must adhere to,” he said.

Former Government Minister, Faiyaz Koya has also expressed concern about the institutional integrity being questioned after the PM’s unilateral decision.

“It is of grave concern that the institutional integrity is being questioned after the PM unilaterally decided to go completely against the decision of Parliament.”

Both Opposition MPs emphasized the importance of considering the conflicting reports and opinions on the issue, as well as the potential consequences of the disposal.

“The responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of this PM and his government, who seem to care more about political posturing than the well-being of our people.”

“We must raise our voices together, a chorus of unity against this looming disaster. We must safeguard our marine resources, our island homes, and our future,” said Lal.

Both MPs urged the government to reconsider the decision and prioritize the well-being of the people and the environment.