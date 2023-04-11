Over 200 participants for TVET Forum

Over two hundred participants will attend the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Forum this Friday at the Fiji National University’s Nasinu Campus.

The opportunity will provide the participants a platform for a national conversation on the skills gap issue in Fiji and TVET strengthening in general.

FNU’s TVET Pasifika – which brings together a full range of TVET programmes offered by the university, will work with the Fiji Government, industry partners, and relevant stakeholders at the Forum to highlight issues and resolutions in the TVET sector.

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba said the Forum will bring together key stakeholders in Fiji to discuss issues in the TVET sector in the hope that key areas of further development will be identified and strategic partnerships identified to map ways forward.

“The National TVET Forum solidifies FNU’s commitment in training the region’s workforce for employability and productivity, as well as continually serving our stakeholders.”

“The action strategies highlighted in this Forum will contribute towards the betterment of the nation’s local industries as well as the region’s.”

“Additional topics to be discussed at the Forum include productivity in the workforce, Fiji TVET Association membership, and the review of the National TVET Policy.”

FNU Pro-Vice-Chancellor TVET, Dr Isimeli Tagicakiverata said the National TVET Forum is the first to be hosted post-pandemic.

The University last hosted the World TVET Conference in 2016.

“The National TVET Forum is an opportunity for key stakeholders to be present in one space to discuss the perspective of the industry, government and training institutions.”

“At the end of the forum, representative should be able to return to their sectors with key practical and realistic takeaways that they can action by themselves in their own organization.”

Dr Tagicakiverata added that Ministry of Education representatives would also present on the progression of the National TVET Policy.

“Seeing as the Fiji National University is the largest TVET training provider, it is fitting to have the Ministry present on the policy and its development.”

“The attendees will also be invited to become members of the Fiji TVET Association; this we aim to revive this year.”