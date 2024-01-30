Over 200k students return for academic year

Over 200,000 students are returning to school for the 2024 academic year.

The Ministry of Education has urged parents to ensure their children are all set for the new school term.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca highlighted that the Government has already assisted in trying to prepare students from the ECE level up till secondary level and that parents will now have to play their role.

She said parents should encourage their children to attend school and also set targets for their children at the start of the year.

Kuruleca has wished all students and teachers a very successful 2024.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has paid $40.2 million to 200,760 students as part of the $200 Back-to-School Support payment.

The second round of payment will include around 8,200 applications which are currently on hold, for students yet to be enrolled in Year 13.

The $200 Back to School Support for Year 13 students will be released this Friday.